Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are putting a pause on their divorce.

TMZ reports the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars filed to court documents to dismiss their petitions for divorce.

A source tells the outlet the two are in a good place and trying to make things work, especially for their 4 kids. The family has even been spotted attending church together in Atlanta.

Previously, it was reported the divorce was contentious with accusations of Zolciak having a gambling addiction, as well as concern over Biermann being around their children due to his regular use of marijuana.

The couple previously fell on hard times, with reports of them owing the IRS over $1M in taxes.

Zolciak and Biermann first filed for divorce in May, after 11 years together.