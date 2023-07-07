Lady Gaga is known for her compassionate and warm demeanour, but her choreographer, Richy Jackson, is fending off much different accusations.

Jackson, 44, became a staple in Lady Gaga’s dance artillery and choreographed some of her most notable career highlights, including her 2017 Superbowl Halftime Show and breakout role in 2018’s “A Star Is Born”.

Despite his influential status as one of the industry’s leading choreographers, ten dancers spoke out against him just before Gaga’s 2020 Chromatica Ball tour kicked off, and they claim their work experiences were anything but pleasant.

The allegations against the industry heavyweight include talking down to dancers, embarrassing them and making them feel “unsafe” and even causing some of them to quit the collab with Mother Monster, according to a Rolling Stone article from last year.

In a response exclusively obtained by Page Six, Jackson is defending himself against the chorus of accusations and claims only one dancer complaining was actually even hired for the gig.

“I think to save face, for their pride, for their ego, they said, ‘We walked away,’ as opposed to, ‘I just wasn’t asked back.’ I feel like they threw me under the bus for that,” he told the outlet.

Jackson believed these dancers might have been emotional about not being selected, as they considered themselves part of the exclusive “Gaga dancers” circle.

He acknowledged that the situation was heartbreaking, especially since he had helped some accusers break into the dance world by recommending them to agents and giving them their first gigs. Jackson even claimed to have text messages from some of these dancers expressing gratitude for his contributions to their careers.

One of the dancers mentioned in a Rolling Stone article, Knicole Haggins, stated that she had resigned as one of Gaga’s dancers before the Chromatica tour and couldn’t have made allegations against Jackson for not being hired.

Rolling Stone reported that the “Bad Romance” chart-topper, currently set to hit the big screen next year in the sequel to 2019’s “Joker”, was taking the dancer’s claims seriously and would look into the complaints.