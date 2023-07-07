Fifty Fifty has teamed up with rapper Kaliiii for the latest single from the “Barbie” soundtrack.

The new track is “Barbie Dreams”, produced by London-bred DJ/songwriting/production duo Space Primates, featuring a sample of Janet Jackson from her track “Together Again”.

“When I close my eyes, it’s a fantasy / Perfect plastic life from a magazine / Then when I wake up, it’s reality / I can have it all / live my Barbie dreams,” the K-pop group sings in the chorus, followed by Kaliii joining in.

“Ken gon’ spend ’cause I’m a 10 / Pink Corvette, let’s paint the rims / I give looks and set the trends / We all look good, it’s me and friends,” she raps.

This is the sixth single from the forthcoming soundtrack, following the Nicki Minaj-Ice Spice collab “Barbie Dreams”, “Dance the Night” from Dua Lipa, “Watati (Ft. Aldo Ranks)” from Karol G, “Angel” from Pinkpantheress and Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive”.

So far, the previous five singles have amassed more than 35o million global streams.

In addition, the album also features new tracks from a staggering array of artists, including Lizzo, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala, Haim, Gayle, and even a song from “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling, which he performs in character as Ken.

Barbie the Album drops July 21.