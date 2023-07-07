Click to share this via email

Latin music heavyweights, Nicky Jam and Maluma, are teaming up with The Chainsmokers for a massive collaboration.

The musicians have worked together to produce a Latin-urban single titled “Celular”, which is out now along with the fun music video. Nicky Jam, and The Chainsmokers can be seen partying it up at a huge mansion as the summer song plays on.

Celular single art – Nicky Jam, Maluma, Chainsmokers – Photo: Sony Music

The music video is inspired by “The Bachelor”, with the artists chasing after the same woman in a thrilling love story.

It’s filmed in Miami, directed by Justice Silvera and produced by Michael Brett Breslauer.

“Celular” is now available on all digital platforms.