Sophie Turner and her famous husband, Joe Jonas, aren’t the only famous faces in the Jonas family. In fact, Joe’s brother, and bandmate, Nick is married to fellow actress Priyanka Chopra. Joe’s eldest brother Kevin has been married to his wife Danielle since 2009.

Having two mega-famous sisters-in-law can sometimes have its downsides.

While stopping by the “LadyGang” podcast last week for a chat, Danielle Jonas, 36, who tied the golden knot with Kevin Jonas, 35, in 2009, admitted that sharing the spotlight with her fellow sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner can sometimes lead her to feel “less than.”

“I am so different than them,” Danielle confessed. “It’s actually made it work even more because we’re not trying to fight for the celebrity part of it or whatever, but it is a love-hate. I feel like I am torn. The two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, and it’s hard.”

Nick, 30, sang his way into Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra’s heart in 2018 when they married. The pair brought baby Malti into the world via surrogacy last year.

Joe took “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner’s hand in marriage in Sin City itself, Las Vegas, in 2019. The two Hollywood soulmates later welcomed two kids into the world, Willa in 2020 and another child they chose not to disclose the name of in 2022.

“It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you,” Danielle told Kevin, who adorably joined his partner on the women-centric podcast.

“And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … I don’t know, more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

Kevin related to his wife in this aspect, sharing that he often feels the pressure of being less famous when comparing himself to his brothers, who plan to embark on their new tour, The Tour, next month.

He claimed that their “solo careers, movies, all this stuff” sometimes bring him down, but he resolves it by “communicating, talking through it.”

Danielle, who has since founded her own jewelry company, Danielle Jonas Co., and Kevin serendipitously met while each was on a family vacation in the Bahamas in May 2007. The long-time couple share two daughters, Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6.