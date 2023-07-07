Two it-girls of their respective generations are officially linking up for a horror-tastic classic.

Gen Z’s horror queen, Jenna Ortega, 20, was spotted dolled up in a boisterous bridal gown filming Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice 2” in Hertfordshire, England, on Wednesday, but a familiar face joined her.

Jenna Ortega

Fellow goth icon Winona Ryder, 51, who is reprising her role as the iconic cynical and brooding Lydia Deetz in the original 1988 film, was also seen on set, and fans will be happy to see that Lydia’s scene-stealing spikey bangs were still holding up strong.

In May, Warner Bros. officially confirmed a sequel was in the works, and Ortega would be playing Lydia’s daughter, a role that the “Wednesday” and “Scream” star will certainly do justice.

The two cinematic forces will be joined by fellow original star and industry heavyweight Michael Keaton, who cemented himself in movie history by doing a masterpiece performance of the creepy and quirky Beetlejuice.

Monica Bellucci, known for her role in “Mafia Mamma” and confirmed to be dating director Tim Burton, will also join the cast as Beetlejuice’s wife.

Willem Dafoe is set to portray a law-enforcement officer in the afterlife, while Justin Theroux’s role remains a mystery. Catherine O’Hara returns as Lydia’s eccentric stepmother, Delia Deetz.

The hotly awaited sequel is scheduled to hit theatres on September 6, 2024, 36 years after the original release found itself haunting its way into the hearts of audiences everywhere.