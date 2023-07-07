Old habits die hard.

Comedian and movie star stunt-man Steve-O, real name Stephen Glover, faced international legal backlash while filming one of his latest jaw-dropping stunts on one of London’s most renowned tourist attractions.

The reality star, 49, caused quite a public stir as he leaped off the Tower of London Bridge into the River Thames. While the stunt was clearly a success, he, unfortunately, earned himself the attention of the City of London Police officers.

TMZ shared a video of the fearless fiasco, featuring Steve-O looking like the ultimate London boy, wearing an ‘I love London’ t-shirt, a Union flag hat, and a matching umbrella and pair of socks.

After the big river plunge, Steve-O was caught changing out of his wet clothes while conversing with police officers. As onlookers gathered, the officers escorted him through the crowd and into a police car.

The entertainer shared his version of events on Instagram earlier on Friday to his 7 million followers, writing: “I was detained by police after doing this jump off the Tower Of London Bridge yesterday, but they were totally cool, and understood that I’m just super excited to be taping my THIRD (and craziest by far) comedy special on Friday, July 14 in London (where I was born!),” he wrote alongside a carasoul of images documenting the stunt.

“This incredible photo sequence was shot by @petejobson, and the photo from above was shot by @mikechudley. What an epic day yesterday was! PS— the video of this is in my stories!”