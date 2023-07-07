The world will have to wait longer to see the return of Shang-Chi to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Canadian actor Simu Liu, 34, took a break from promoting his next big-screen release, “Barbie”, to hit up Instagram’s new Twitter competitor, Threads, to share some underwhelming news about the state of production for his heroic kung-fu character, Shang-Chi.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Praises Taylor Swift As ‘Literally Superhuman’ After She Adds 14 More Shows To Eras Tour

In an ‘Ask Me Anything‘ session on the social media app, which launched earlier this week, the “Kim’s Convenience” actor broke the news to a fan pondering updates on the sequel to the first film, which roped in a mighty $432 million at the global box office, making it the second-highest grossing film of 2021 in Canada and the US, despite coming out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simu Liu on Threads — Photo: @simuliu/Threads

“[sic] was told it would follow avengers but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control :( hope to have more concrete news to share soon,” he wrote, indicating that the next Shang-Chi film won’t be hitting theatres for another three to four years, if not longer.

READ MORE: Simu Liu And Girlfriend Allison Hsu Hang Out In Muskoka For Canada Day Long Weekend

Born from the creative minds of Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin, Shang-Chi, the Master of Kung Fu, burst onto the scene in the pages of Special Marvel Edition #15 in 1973. Flash forward to 2021, and Shang-Chi leaped into live-action with the film, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

Fans desperate for another dose of Liu’s talents can check him out as he takes on the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s film, “Barbie”, which rolls into theatres on July 21.