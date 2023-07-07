Da Brat is joining da mom life.

Shawntae Harris, better known as Da Brat, 49, welcomed her baby boy into the world with her wife, Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart, in Atlanta on Thursday.

In an exclusive interview with People, the hip-hop trailblazer, the first female rapper to sell a million copies of an album back in 1994, told the publication that this moment “feels like a dream.”

“He’s PERFECT in every way,” continued the “Funkdafied” rapper, who added that she’s “so appreciative for such a blessing.”

“His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we’ve met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT,” she added of the baby, who weighs 7 lbs, 8 oz and measures 20in long, but ultimately they confirmed they are going with True.



The star, who married Dupart last year at a fairy tale wedding featuring horse-drawn carriages in Georgia, said she wanted “something special for both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally” following the dream ceremony.

Da Brat and her wife overcame a devastating miscarriage by turning to IVF, using an egg from Harris-Dupart and sperm from an anonymous donor to conceive their little miracle.