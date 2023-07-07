Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady aren’t making too many waves in the world of celebrity romance, but a source has juicy info to spill.

The SKIMs founder, 42, and six-time Super Bowl winner, 45, who were both recently spotted partying up a storm at billionaire Michael Rubin’s 4th of July bash, have been repeatedly linked in the headlines lately for romance rumours.

Despite snaps of the two enjoying themselves at the event, an inside source tells People: “Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello.”

Another source says that the reality star was overheard telling friends she finds the former New England Patriots quarterback attractive.

“Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom.”

However, there seem to be mixed messages, as a third source says Cupid’s bow wasn’t aimed at the two.

“They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other,” the source mentions. “Kim is very focused on her kids and her businesses, and not in a relationship right now.”

Reps for Brady, who recently finalized his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October last year, confirmed to People that there isn’t anything romantic going down between him and the mom-of-four.

Though he may not set his sights on Kardashian, the second source says Brady had a good convo with Emily Ratajkowski.

“I wouldn’t say it was a romance [vibe]. It was fun and everyone was dressed to impress,” explained the source. “They were definitely speaking at different times throughout the night.”