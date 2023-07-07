Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jenifer Garner returns to the assassin’s life after a nearly 20-year hiatus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Studios’ production, “Deadpool 3”, is in full swing with Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the Merc with a Mouth.

Hugh Jackman has also agreed to rejoin the ensemble, with Shawn Levy taking the director’s chair.

Garner, 51, is set to reprise her role as the Marvel assassin in “Deadpool 3”, marking her return to the character she first portrayed in 2003’s “Daredevil” and its 2005 spinoff “Elektra”.

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner And Sheryl Lee Ralph Bond Over Having ‘Healthy Relationships’ With Ex-Husbands For Their Children’s ‘Well-Being’

While “Daredevil” may have bombed, Garner’s popularity at the box office saw her reprise her role in a standalone sequel, released in 2005. — Photo: Doane GregoryTM and © 2004 Twentieth Century Fox/CPImages

Despite the mixed success of the previous films, Garner’s involvement in “Deadpool 3” hints at a possible multiverse angle and the possibility of other characters from Fox’s Marvel films appearing.

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner Was ‘This Close To A Wardrobe Malfunction At All Times’ In Her ‘Daredevil’ Costumes

Garner’s recent projects include the successful Netflix film “Yes Day” and an appearance opposite Ryan Reynolds in the sci-fi adventure “The Adam Project,” also directed by Levy.

She has also been part of the “Party Down” reboot and starred in and executive produced Apple TV+’s limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me.”