The ball is in Keke Palmer’s court after her baby’s father, Darius Jackson, shamed her on Twitter for wearing a sheer dress at an Usher concert this week.

The “Nope” actress, 29, recently responded to her partner, 29, who criticized her see-through outfit by sharing a video on Instagram.

Jackson had reposted a video of Usher serenading Palmer at a concert, commenting that her outfit went against his personal standards and morals.

Palmer indirectly addressed the situation by sharing a video of herself singing “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder to their son, Leodis, along with the caption.

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” Palmer wrote alongside the sweet post, revealing that she’s decided to merchandise and sell shirts that say “I’M A MOTHA” on them.

“To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you??” Palmer inquired to her 13 million followers on the platform. “Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

She also posted a TikTok that showed her dancing to the sound: “You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So, if you about to act up, I’m ’bout to link up.”

Palmer’s response to her partner’s criticism coincided with Jackson’s return to Instagram after a period of absence. However, while Jackson resumed posting, his previous posts featuring Palmer were conspicuously absent from his account.