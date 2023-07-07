Julia Fox is ensuring Canadians keep their eyes on her.

The “Forbidden Fruits” podcast host, who fiercely walked down the runway for designer label Dsquared2 in Milan last month, caused eyes to pop as she arrived at the Toronto premiere of “Something You Said Last Night” on Friday night.

Fox, who broke out into the acting industry with her role in A24’s “Uncut Gems” alongside Adam Sandler, made hearts beat fast everywhere by arriving in a black, cut-out dress with crucifix-adorned nipple tassels covering her chest.

Julia Fox — Photo: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

The star, a proud mother to her 2-year-old son Valentino, looked glamorously alluring as she flashed her midriff through a sheer, nude fabric. She also rocked her notoriously razor-thin eyebrows but shook up this appearance with her hair in an eye-catching red hue.

Fox recently joined forces with Canadian director Luis De Filippis for her debut feature film, “Something You Said Last Night”, becoming executive producer of the project, which won last year’s Change Maker Award at TIFF.

(L-R): Paige Evans, Julia Fox, Luis De Filippis, Carmen Madonia — Photo: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

The Canadian-Swiss trans drama follows a writer in her twenties on a vacation with her family. Fox expressed her honour and excitement about the project, emphasizing the importance of authentic representation in the industry, per Variety. The cast includes Paige Evans, Carmen Madonia, Ramona Milano, and Joe Parro.

De Filippis shared their enthusiasm, calling Fox’s involvement a dream come true.

“Something You Said Last Night” is currently playing in select theatres.