Michelle Yeoh is emotionally paying tribute to singer CoCo Lee after her sudden death.

Lee, who also voiced Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s animated film, passed away at 48 after an attempted suicide due to depression.

Yeoh, 60, shared throwback photos on Instagram, expressing her deep sadness and highhlighting Lee’s achievements, including being the first Chinese performer at the Oscars and her nominated song from “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

“I am deeply saddened that we have lost a bright star,” began the Oscar winner in the photo’s caption. “Coco was the first Chinese to perform at the Oscars, her song A love before time from Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon was nominated for Best Original Song. we were so proud and always will be.”

Yeoh extended heartfelt condolences to Lee’s family and all those who loved her.

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, the film in which Yeoh and Lee both had roles, garnered multiple Oscar nominations and won four, including Best Original Score.

In a tribute to Lee, her family praised her for paving the way for Chinese singers in the international music scene and expressed gratitude for having such an exceptional sister. They referred to Lee as a kind angel and thanked God for her presence in their lives.

“As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister,” they said. “We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel.”