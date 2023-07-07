No matter Harrison Ford’s age, he’s still outrunning boulders and cracking his whip.

After visiting O’Brien’s podcast earlier this week, a viral clip from “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” resurfaced recently, featuring the host joking with Harrison Ford about the actor playing Indiana Jones when he’s 80 years old.

The joke turned somewhat true as Ford recently appeared in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” just weeks before turning 81. O’Brien quipped that at 80, Ford could do movies where the treasures are brought to him.

Conan’s pitch for an 80-Year-Old Indiana Jones movie, from July 2000. pic.twitter.com/Fm12tAm7Jv — Matthew “Movies” Thomason (@ResDolph) July 6, 2023

Ford laughed, and O’Brien suggested the title for an “Indiana Jones” film with an 80-year-old Ford: “Indiana Jones and the Comfortable Bed.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” marks Ford’s final appearance as the iconic archaeologist. However, the 81-year-old actor has no plans to retire from acting. Ford has recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film “Captain America: Brave New World” and has other projects lined up, including the Apple TV+ comedy series “Shrinking” and the Paramount+ drama series “1923.”

When asked about retirement last month, Ford expressed: “I don’t. I don’t do well when I don’t have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It’s my Jones. I want to be helpful.”

For Ford, acting is more than a job; it’s a passion that he intends to continue pursuing, adding: “The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It’s the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene. I don’t feel obliged to do anything. I’m naturally affected by things that I work on.”

Audiences can watch Ford reprise his role as the adventurer in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” now playing in theatres nationwide.