iHeartMedia has announced a multi-year audio deal between iHeartPodcasts and Lea Pictures, a production company founded by Bradley Cooper in 2020.

The collaboration will create several new co-produced shows, including the debut audio project of Lea Pictures, titled “The Good Stuff Podcast”.

Cooper will serve as the Executive Producer for the entire slate, which iHeartPodcasts will distribute.

“The Good Stuff Podcast” is a weekly show hosted by Jacob Schick, CEO of One Tribe Foundation, and his wife, Ashley Schick, a two-time Emmy Award-winning storyteller. The podcast will showcase inspiring stories of success, perseverance, and acts of kindness. Listeners can already tune in to the series, with new episodes released every Tuesday.

Bradley Cooper, the founder of Lea Pictures, expressed his excitement about the partnership with iHeartPodcasts in a press release shared on Friday: “Sharing stories that inspire, motivate and resonate is one of the reasons I started Lea Pictures, and I’m excited to team up with iHeartPodcasts to bring them to life for millions of listeners.”

Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Audio Group, praised Cooper’s creativity and storytelling abilities, stating that the partnership would introduce his unique approach to podcasting.

Lea Pictures’ first feature film, “Maestro,” produced and directed by Cooper himself, is set to be released on Netflix this fall.

“The Good Stuff Podcast” and the entire slate of shows under Lea Pictures will be available on the iHeartRadio app and other podcast platforms.