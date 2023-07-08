Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady is levying severe accusations against the actor.

The surf instructor, who split from the actor, writer and director last year, took to Instagram on Friday night to air some pretty harsh texts sent from the “Don’t Look Up” star to Brady during their relationship.

While sharing the text messages on her Instagram Story, Brady described Hill as a “misogynist narcissist.”

Brady unleashed a barrage of text messages, supposedly from Hill, painting a toxic picture. She said he frequently expressed concern and discontent over her self-portraits on social media.

Her onslaught of screenshots depicts Jonah as a ceaseless nag, nitpicking about everything from her surfing snapshots to her social demeanour. According to the alleged texts she shared, even the therapist she confided in seemed to disapprove of him.

In Sarah’s eyes, the concept of boundaries eluded the “Super Bad” actor entirely, and she accuses him of resorting to gaslighting tactics to maintain control over her. She also hurls the word “abusive,” claiming his mode of viciousness was emotional rather than physical.

Hill has since moved on and formed a relationship with a woman named Olivia Millar, with the two welcoming a baby in May, making him a first-time dad.

Despite the sex of the baby not being shared, Brady hopes it’s a girl so he can learn how to be a true feminist.

To top off the round-up of allegations, Brady shared a black-and-white photo to her timeline, which she claims Hill disapproved of.

Hill’s supporters crowded her comment section, calling out Brady for slamming him in public a year after their relationship disintegrated, while others congratulated her on her boldness and vulnerability.

Hill has yet to respond to any of the accusations.