Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer are en route to a third child.

The 41-year-old “One Tree Hill” alum, who basically broke the internet last month when he posted a sizzling shirtless snap, took to Instagram again on Friday to share the blessed news of his wife’s third pregnancy.

“Baby #3 loading… ❤️,” cutely wrote the heartthrob with a photo of Roemer, 38, cradling a boisterous baby bump. “Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one.”

Roemer flashed an undeniably excited smile in the pic, which Murray asked forgiveness for the low quality, explaining that he’s still using an iPhone 8 because he loves the button and “won’t trade it away.”

Murray, who was previously married to fellow “One Tree Hill” star Sophia Bush in 2005, continued the celebratory news on his Instagram Story, where he joked about needing a minivan to accommodate his expanding family tree.

The two lovebirds met while filming on the set of the 2014 “Chosen,” and they wed in private a year later. A few months later, their first child was welcomed onto the planet. Two years later, in 2017, their daughter joined the expanding fam. Both partners have chosen not to disclose the names of their kids.