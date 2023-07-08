It’s Taylor time!

While hitting Kansas City on her three-hour, album-spanning epic Eras Tour on Friday, the 33-year-old, who recently treated fans to a re-recording her 2010 album Speak Now, invited some recognizable and nostalgic faces on stage.

Taylor Lautner, who was romantically linked to the 12-time Grammy winner in 2009, was joined by actress Joey King, who appeared in Swift’s “Mean” video at the age of 9, in front of over 50,000 Swifties.

“First person I’ll introduce you to is someone who starred in the ‘music’ video when she was 9… she’s a big deal now…Joey King!” said Taylor of King, 23, who starred alongside Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train” last year.

When it was time to bring out Lautner, 31, Swift, who Justin Trudeau recently begged to bring her tour to Canada, said: “He and his wife have become some of my closest friends and it’s really convenient cause we all have the same name!”

Lautner married Taylor Dome in November last year at the beautiful Epoch Estate Wines outside Paso Robles, California.

Lautner took his time on stage to praise Swift, saying: “I just wanna say one thing. I respect you so much… For the human you are. You are gracious, humble .. you are kind.. I am honoured to know you.”

After the group finished gushing about each other, Swift debuted the official music video for her song “I Can See You”, which sees all three working together to pull off a heist of Swift’s master recordings.

All three Taylors joined each other for a hilarious photo shared on Lautner’s Instagram, which showed the trio recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme.