It’s been a tough week for Drake.

Aubrey Graham, better known as Drake, failed to dodge a fan’s phone during a performance in Chicago on Wednesday night during the opening of his new “It’s All A Blur” tour, and now he’s receiving celeb pushback over his new nail aesthetic.

The Toronto-rapper, 36, who recently posted a snap with a striking Taylor Swift clone, was spotted rocking a Barbie-esque pink manicure around the 4th of July weekend in a photo with a fan, but not everyone is taking a liking to his ‘think pink’ attitude.

Fellow rap star Lil Yachty commented, or one could say trolled, underneath Drake’s latest Instagram upload, which featured a carousel of pics documenting his most recent days on tour alongside 21 Savage.

“Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear,” wrote the Georgia native, and Drake had quite the response to his friendly jab in a now-deleted comment.

“[sic] GET OUT MY COMMENTS,” clapped back Drake. “YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I WOULD STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE ‘RICH FLEX,'” he continued, referencing his 2022 track “Her Loss”, which went viral for apparently containing ‘zesty’ lyrics. “Which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it,” added the multi-platinum-selling rapper. “Wa “@champagnepapi, woo-sah brother. [You’re] not supposed to have these episodes in public,” it is the world homophobic? Smh.”

Lil Boat continued the friendly banter, writing: “@champagnepapi, woo-sah brother. [You’re] not supposed to have these episodes in public.”