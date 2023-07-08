Following his bodyguard’s physical run-in with Britney Spears, NBA star Victor Wembanyama is receiving his own devastating blow.

The much-hyped NBA star, 19, stands at an eye-boggling 7 ft 3, fell short during his NBA debut on Friday, and the Britney Army had their line of attack ready to blast off at the French hooper.

Having their perceived revenge on social media, Spears’, 41, fiercely loyal fanbase dragged Wembanyama for only scoring nine points, making eight rebounds and five blocks during the San Antonio Spurs’ match against the Charlotte Hornets. Despite the Las Vegas police citing no battery against the “Toxic” singer took place, her fans are still defending the performer.

One online Spears-lover posted a throwback of the pop icon scoring a hoop on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show in 2004 while wearing heels, advising Wembanyama to “take notes.”

Britney scoring in heels take notes victor wembanyama pic.twitter.com/9LNyZcN8GU — Britney Daily (@Britney_Daily20) July 8, 2023

Another dedicated Spears stan posted old-school snaps of the “…Baby One More Time” singer, who achieved a radio hit every decade since her debut, in her high-school basketball uniform, asking fans to like the photo if they believe she’d perform better than the Spurs athlete.

The ruthless dig earned over 1,000 re-tweets and 3,000 likes.

Retweet if you think Britney Spears could beat Victor Wembanyama in 1:1 pic.twitter.com/VP7XSwK6PH — Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) July 6, 2023

Another user pointed out a notable point in the game when Wembayama was smacked by an opposing player, saying: “that Britney voodoo is real.”

Victor Wembanyama the walking twig got smacked and his reaction’s priceless. That Britney voodoo is real pic.twitter.com/EYsaw1FQpS — Britney’s Fan Account (@britneyarmyMYS) July 8, 2023

The basketball player, who has earned a myriad of high-praises ever since being signed to the Spurs as a No. 1 overall draft pick in June, even acknowledging that his courtside performance wasn’t his best.