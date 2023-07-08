Sandra Oh wants to head back into the principal’s office.

The Canadian actress, 51, recently told EW that she would absolutely love to reprise her role as Vice Principal Gupta in the third instalment of Disney’s “The Princess Diaries”, which is currently in production.

While promoting her upcoming comedy with co-star Awkwafina, the Golden Globe winner said: “I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I’m dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world.”

The Emmy-nominated actress, alongside Anne Hathaway, portrayed the no-nonsense vice principal in the Millennial classic film. The movie revolves around Mia, a nerdy San Francisco teenager who discovers she’s the heir to the throne of the fictional European country of Genovia.

In a memorable scene, Oh’s character, Gupta, receives a call in her office about the Queen’s unexpected visit due to Mia’s leaked royal identity. When asked about the scene’s lasting impact, Oh playfully responds, “I have no idea!”

“I feel it’s like your generation that hit when you were all very young,” she continues.

“I remember it was like 2015, I was walking down the street in Chicago, and there [was] a young person, who at that point in 2015, was not my usual demographic, which was like a college-aged, straight white guy. He passed me and then he ran back up to me and did the line: ‘Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming.'”

Details on the third film remain unknown, though it has been confirmed that Aadrita Mukerji will write the script and Debra Martin Chase will return as the franchise producer.

However, no stars, including Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, have been officially announced.