Andy Cohen is teasing Kyle Richards drama on the next season of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

On the latest “Radio Andy” on SiriusXM, a caller asked the host whether the cameras will be turned back on amid Richards and Mauricio Umansky announcing their split.

“What am I gonna say to this?” he said, having trouble putting words together for an answer. “What I will say is that what I think that you will…”

Finally, Cohen managed, “I wanna say that I think that this will be included next season of ‘Beverly Hills’ in some way, shape or form. That’s all I’ll say.”

Over the weekend, Kyle Richards set the record straight about rumours she’s dating country singer Morgan Wade amid marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky.

Page Six obtained video of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star on Friday night in West Hollywood, where she was in the middle of taking off in her black Range Rover. The video shows her and co-star Teddie Mellencamp, who was sitting passenger side.

The videographer asked Richards, 54, about Wade, 28, and she responded by saying they “are very good friends.” When someone then asked her that if it’s just rumours she’s in a relationship with Wade, she said, “Yes.” But the paparazzi proved relentless, asking her about their matching tattoos — a heart — on that finger.

“We have matching tattoos, too,” Richards shot back, while pointing at Mellencamp. “[Wade’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.”

Richards then drove away.

Earlier that day, Richards played coy when a paparazzo asked her if she was dating Wade. According to video obtained by Page Six, Richards shook her head and said, “I’m not gonna answer that.”

Richards and Wade’s friendship has blossomed over the last year or so, prompting fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship considering how close they’ve gotten, as evident on Instagram. Even Wade’s ex-girlfriend, Kady Cannon, recently told Page Six she felt some type of way about Wade and Richards close bond.

“The only people who can speak on Morgan and Kyle’s relationship or friendship or whatever you wanna call it — and to whatever degree that is — are Morgan and Kyle, and that’s it,” said Cannon, who dated Wade for nearly a year.

The speculation gained steam after ET learned that, behind the scenes, Richards and Umansky have been dealing with issues for a while.

A source tells ET, “Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren’t new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work.”

When news broke that the reality star and the “Buying Beverly Hills” real estate agent had separated, the longtime couple not only issued a joint statement, they also dropped a new collection of family photos.

While they acknowledged that they were going through a “rough year,” they denied they’re getting divorced.

