Lights, camera, crimp!

Fresh on her plastic tracks from globe-trotting the world for the “Barbie ” promotional roll-out, Margot Robbie arrived at the Mexico City premiere on Friday with a retro-chic look.

‘Barbie’ — Photo: Victor Chavez/Shutterstock

The “Harley Quinn” hotshot, 33, has embodied several iconic Barbie looks throughout the global premiere of the hotly-awaited film based on the timeless Mattel doll.

Margot Robbie as the ‘Totally Hair Barbie’ for #Barbie press in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/vNJOmx27AA — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 7, 2023

Robbie has been donning dozens of designer labels while embracing her role as the best-selling doll, including looks Versace by and Moschino, but this time she’s bringing on the revival of an unforgettable hairstyle.

(L-R): Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie — Photo: Victor Chavez/Shutterstock

This time the Oscar nominee dolled herself up as Totally Hair Barbie and nailed the look accurately, from the crimped long hair to the geometric, vibrant dress.

“Barbie” takes center stage in Hollywood on Sunday afternoon at L.A.’s iconic Shrine Auditorium, catapulting Robbie into another incredible chance to embody her character’s irresistibly charming style.

Check out some of the best Barbie looks from Robbie’s stint around the world here.