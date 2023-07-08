Click to share this via email

Despite being one of the highest-selling musicians in history, nobody ever said she was the best dancer.

The 12-time Grammy winner, who the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, recently begged to bring her Eras tour to the True North, is going viral on Twitter, but this time not for dominating the music industry.

During a previous show on the record-breaking tour, Swift dropped it like it was hot during a performance of her 2x platinum single, “…Ready For It?”, and a super fan was certainly blown away, sharing a clip of the moment to Twitter on Wednesday.

Put her in a cage against Michael Jackson and she’ll come out as winner bc she really knows how to DANCE pic.twitter.com/U05jGZ8oLt — stella | midnights 🌒 fan account (@MlDnights_haze) July 5, 2023

The stan made a bold comparison, tweeting that Swift is serving Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, level moves.

Many in Elon Musk’s Twitterverse didn’t respond well to this praise.

One detractor tweeted: “the way taylor swift fans set her up for slander is crazy” to the tune of 270k likes and 20k retweets.

the way taylor swift fans set her up for slander is crazy https://t.co/G9F4xq6CWS — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) July 7, 2023

Another tweet commenting on the video gained serious online traction, comparing Swift’s choreography to an animated character from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, the highest-selling video game in 2002.

She move like the dancers in Vice City https://t.co/t8Z3Rm3a0h — ᴍʏ sᴘᴀᴄᴇsʜɪᴘ? ᴛʜɪs ɪs ᴀ ᴅᴏᴅɢᴇ (@BarkyBoogz) July 7, 2023

Despite the negative dance reviews from the digital masses, Swift is still enjoying her massively successful Eras Tour, which is currently taking place in Kansas City this weekend.