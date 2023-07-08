Danny Trejo has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy to pay off more than $2 million he owes to the IRS.

The actor and entrepreneur, 79, best known for his roles in “Machete Kills”, “Heat” and “Desperado”, filed back in February, according to ABC7.

His string of successful businesses, including Trejos Tacos and Trejos Coffee and Donuts, are reportedly not a part of the bankruptcy. The root of his enormous debt to the IRS is allegedly from mistakenly claiming deductions over the years.

READ MORE: Danny Trejo Snuggles With His Rescue Dogs In Sweet Video

The bankruptcy is so severe that according to documents obtained by RadarOnline, Barclays Mortgage Trust is asking the court permission to foreclose his home in Mission’s Hill, California.

The news comes after he recently announced the launch of his new non-alcoholic tequila brand, Zero Proof Tequila.