It’s never too late to apologize, but Victor Wembanyama is keeping Britney Spears waiting.

In exclusive footage obtained by TMZ, the 7 ft tall San Antonio Spurs player, who recently played an underwhelming debut NBA match, could be seen refusing to apologize to the pop icon, despite her many online pleas for one.

Spears and Wembanyama made headlines everywhere this week when the Mississippi-born Spears alleged that the France-born basketballer’s security slapped her in the face when she approached him at a restaurant in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

There wasn’t much of a clear picture of what went down until TMZ released footage of the incident, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that Spears had inadvertently struck herself in the face when the athlete’s security swatted her away.

Fast forward to Saturday, and Wembanyama stopped by a local gym to meet some adoring fans, and it appears he’s still rolling with the same level of security following the fiasco and potentially the same security guard who guarded him from Spears.

As fans were mobbing him, one of them loudly asked him if he wanted to apologize to the “Toxic” singer directly, but Wemby walked away without acknowledgement, possibly his answer to the question.

Despite Spears’ attempts to file for a police report, Las Vegas authorities decided not to go through with the case.