Another one bites the dust.

Harry Styles, 29, who has recently been globe-trotting on his Love On Tour, was the latest mega-celeb to experience a fan throw an object at them while performing.

Styles, who recently stopped his concert in Wales to let a pregnant fan use the bathroom, was performing in Vienna, Austria, this weekend when a fan whipped an unknown object at him, causing him to walk off the stage.

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his concert in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/mD9kzFoQvG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

The dreadful moment was captured in a viral tweet which shows the “As It Was” Grammy-winner holding his hand over his eye, appearing to be in a lot of pain.

Styles, unfortunately, joins an ever-growing list of musicians who’ve had an array of objects thrown at them in the last month, some moments which have bordered on the bizarre to assault.

The dangerous and ridiculous trend kicked off last month when Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after a 27-year-old fan, who was charged with assault, threw his phone at her face.

Soon, copycats began to form when popstar Ava Max experienced a fan running on stage and slapping her mid-performance.

Kelsea Ballerini had a fan throw a bracelet at her eye, while Lil Nas X barely dodged a sex toy. Even Canada’s own Drake was hit with a phone earlier this week.

Adele and Charlie Puth voiced disapproval against the growing number of cases, but hopefully, concert-goers will soon listen.