Britney Spears has issued a statement about the incident that took place in Las Vegas when she tried to approach new San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyana.

At the time, Spears filed a police report claiming that a member of the NBA player’s security staff struck her in the face; a review of security camera footage, however, revealed that Spears placed her hand on Wembanyana, leading to the security staffer pushing her hand away, causing Spears’ hand to inadvertently hit her own face.

On Friday, July 7, Spears took to Instagram to share her thoughts about what took place.

“I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person !!!” she wrote.

“I’m not sharing this to be a victim … I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it !!!” she continued.

“No, I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country … of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!!” Spears added.

“I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f**k you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK 🙄🙄 🙄 !!!” Spears wrote.

“Either way I’m still a huge fan of the NBA player … it’s not his fault his security hit me … s**t happens !!! I hope you’re all having a wonderful Friday !!!” she concluded.

In a subsequent post, Spears indicated that she was still feeling the emotional repercussions of what had taken place.

“You will smile again,” read a message, along with her comment in the caption, “When’s that God ???”