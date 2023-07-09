Amazon Prime Day is mere days away (the event kicks off on July 11th and will be running all the way through the 12th in Canada), but that doesn’t mean you have to sit around waiting for deals to appear. There are hundreds of products with deep discounts under $50 already available, and we’ve rounded up our top picks to make your shopping adventures a tad easier. From tech gadgets to beauty essentials to stuff for your kitchen, you’ll be able to find everything you’re looking for.

And, since digging through all of Amazon for sweet finds isn’t everyone’s favourite hobby, we’ve saved you the hassle and put together a list of some of the best, so you can do less scrolling and more cart filling.

p.s. Some of these deals are exclusive to Prime members, so don’t forget to log into your account before you shop (or click here to get a free 30-day trial membership).

Kitsch satin curling set

28% off a Kitsch satin curling set that’ll work its magic overnight and give you the perfectly-styled, tousled tresses of your dreams sans heat. It works on all hair types and won’t damage your strands like hot rollers and wands.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99 (originally $27.59). On sale in two colours.

AquaOasis cool mist humidifier

47% off an AquaOasis cool mist humidifier if your home is feeling a bit stuffy ATM. It has a rotating nozzle, extra-large water tank, and is quiet as can be (meaning you won’t be stuck trying to sleep through any annoying whirring).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.98 (originally $52.97).

JW PEI ruched handbag

Up to 22% off a JW PEI ruched handbag that reviewers are absolutely obsessed with. It’s made of vegan leather and has a magnetic closure, giving you easy access to your stuff.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $84.99+ (originally $109.16).On sale in eight colours.

Cuisinart 14-piece knife set

20% off a Cuisinart 14-piece knife set if your current collection of mismatched blades is looking a little worse for wear. They’re made of high-quality stainless steel and each comes with its own shield, meaning you won’t have to stress about accidentally nicking yourself when you grab one from your drawer.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $31.99 (originally $39.99). Clip the coupon for an additional $6 off.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

48% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick that’ll give you access to all your streaming platforms. Plus, it’s got Alexa built-in, so you can control it with your voice to save you some clicking.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $38.99 (originally $74.99).

Philips One by Sonicare toothbrush

Up to 31% off a Philips One by Sonicare toothbrush that’ll guide you through two minutes of brushing, so you won’t cheat on your oral hygiene routine. It comes with a travel case and is smaller than most electric toothbrushes, so it won’t take up, like, half of your toiletry bag.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.20+ (originally $34.99). On sale in three colours.

Deeyaple LED alarm clock

Up to 38% off a Deeyaple LED alarm clock with three brightness levels that’ll be a cute addition to your bedroom. Thanks to the included remote, you won’t have to leave your blanket burrito to snooze it.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.79+ (originally $36.99). On sale in three colours and in two sizes.

JISULIFE portable fan

Up to 33% off a JISULIFE portable fan that’ll be your best friend on the hottest days of summer. But it’s not just a one-trick pony — it has a built-in flashlight and can be used as a portable charger, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99+ (originally $29.99). On sale in three colours.

ALONG FIT biker shorts

Up to 43% off a 3-pack of ALONG FIT biker shorts that are high-waisted, super stretchy, and squat-proof. And, because they have pockets, you’ll be able to hit the gym without a bulky arm band or bag.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $39.09+ (originally $68.98). On sale in eight lengths/colours and in sizes S-XL.

Arcooken glass tumblers

27% off a pair of Arcooken glass tumblers that come with bamboo lids and stainless steel straws, making them perfect for taking on the go.

Get a pack of two from Amazon Canada for $19.79 (originally $26.99). On Sale in two styles.