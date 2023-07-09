Kevin Costner has placed a spending limit on the credit cards of his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, while they work out the financial terms of their divorce.

In court documents obtained by People, Costner alleges that his ex “says I have not maintained the status quo because I cancelled one of her credit cards and because I put (a large) limit on the use of the credit card she uses.”

“I agreed to maintain the status quo with respect to our children. I have done so,” Costner states in the document. “I have continued to pay all of the children’s expenses since Christine filed for divorce. Christine does not claim that the children’s expenses have not been paid. She does not demonstrate their needs have been impacted in any way by limiting her credit card spending to the very substantial amount of $30,000 a month.”

According to Costner’s court filing, he explained why he felt the necessity to lower the limit on her Baumgartner’s credit cards.

“From the inception of this matter, Kevin has assured Christine that he would continue to maintain the status quo as to the children by paying 100 per cent of the children’s expenses — and he has done so. The children’s expenses have all been paid by him,” the document states.

“Kevin was left with no choice but to reduce Christine’s credit card spending because Christine changed the status quo by charging more than $105,000 to divorce lawyers and forensic accountants, with no advance notice to him,” Costner continues.

Costner’s filming comes in response to a filming from Baumgartner. “Less than two months after I filed for divorce, Kevin unilaterally (and without any advance notice to me) cancelled one of my credit cards and reduced the limit on my remaining card to $15,000 per month,” she states.

“In a letter sent after-the-fact, Kevin’s lawyer explained that was cut off because I paid my lawyers and experts $105,000 ‘without [Kevin’s] authorization or consent,'” she continued. “Kevin knew I needed to pay my lawyers, as numerous requests were made for him to make these contributions directly.”

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May after 18 years of marriage to the “Yellowstone” star.