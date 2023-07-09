After nearly 50 years on the road and thousands of performances throughout the world, Elton John has reached the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Tour, playing the final date on his last-ever tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday night.

Sir Elton concluded his final tour by offering a heartfelt message to his fans.

“I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief,” he told the crowd.

“Fifty years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I? But I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the CDs, the albums, the cassettes. Every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show,” he continued.

“And you know how much I love to play live, it’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you’ve been absolutely magnificent — thank you!” he said.

During his farewell speech John clarified that while he’s retiring from the road, this won’t be the last time fans will get to see him perform live.

“I will never be touring again, but I may do something in the future, a one-off thing… but that’s miles away,” he said.

After thanking his family, band and crew, then launched into an emotional rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”.

During the final show, the “Rocket Man” singer also received a special tribute from Chris Martin, who shared a message from the stage of another venue in Stockholm, where Coldplay was performing that same night.

“From all the bands and artists you’ve helped and inspired, we love you so much,” said Martin. “We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for the AIDS Foundation, anytime you’ve been kind to anybody.”

Sir Elton’s husband, David Furnish, took to Instagram to share a sweet video of him and their sons waving to the rock icon while he made his dramatic exit from the stage.

“What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end of it. Tonight is the final night,” Sir Elton wrote in a commemorative Instagram post.