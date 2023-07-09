Controversy surrounding “Miranda Sings” YouTuber Colleen Ballinger continues to grow, and now her podcasting partner and longtime friend is cutting ties with her.

Ballinger has been engulfed in scandal since allegations surfaced that she “groomed” a young fan, with claims that she’d “formed an inappropriate personal friendship with him while he was between the ages of 13 and 16.”

More recently, further accusations surfaced, claiming that Ballinger shared nude photos of fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas, taken from the latter’s OnlyFans.

Paytas has acknowledged that she’s a sex worker who displays that side of her endeavours on OnlyFans — which is behind a paywall, and can only be seen by subscribers older than 18.

Johnny Silvestri recently took to Twitter to reveal that she was among several people to whom Ballinger would send videos and photos taken from behind Paytas’ paywalled site, encouraging them to host “viewing parties for Trisha’s porn.”

Making the situation even more awkward is the fact that Paytas and Ballinger have been longtime friends, and recently partnered on a new podcast, launched in May, titled “Oversharing with Colleen and Trish”.

The pair stopped producing new episodes last month, only after three had been produced.

Paytas subsequently posted a video on YouTube to address the allegations.

“I do not condone it. I think it’s the most disgusting thing. And above all else, illegal,” Paytas said.

“I’m embarrassed to be associated with her,” Paytas continued. “I’m embarrassed for the fans that she messaged those to. That should never have happened. And, again, this really hurts sex workers as a whole — this is out there and it looks like we’re some deviants because this is used in this way.”

Added Paytas: “I’m not going to speak on this again. I will never speak on Colleen again. She just does not exist to me anymore.”

A few days later, she issued another video to confirm her podcast with Ballinger was over.

“This is all very embarrassing,” Paytas told fans.

“Obviously, the podcast ending after three episodes is embarrassing … it’s all embarrassing,” she admitted.