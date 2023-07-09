Rita Wilson has a special message for her leading man!

On Sunday, Wilson’s husband, Tom Hanks, turned 67 — and she had the perfect words to mark the occasion.

“Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children. He loves a typewriter just slightly less than me, 😂( why is there no typewriter emoji?) invents cocktails like Diet Cokecaine ( Diet Coke mixed with Champagne) or a Cokearita( Diet Coke mixed with margarita) , DJs regularly on @bossradio66 , is happiest being surround by his family and friends, and has committed to telling the stories of veterans and has created his own coffee brand supporting veterans, @givehanx Hanx for our Troops,” the 65-year-old actress wrote.

“He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy happy birthday my love! 🎂💕🌸💐💕🎂🌸💐💕🎂🌸🎂💕🌸.”

Wilson’s message was accompanied by a picture of the birthday boy smiling for the camera as he posed next to a floral wall. The “Til Your Home” singer’s comments were flooded with well-wishes for the actor.

Hanks’ birthday comes three months after the couple marked another special occasion. In April, Wilson took to her Instagram to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

“35 years of marriage. April 30 1988. Love is everything,” she wrote next to a photo of Hanks holding up a cake that read “Happy Anniversary” while she smiled.

Wilson and the “Forrest Gump” star married in 1988, and share children Chet and Truman. The actor is also the father of Colin and Elizabeth, from a previous relationship.

In January, ahead of the big anniversary, Hanks and Wilson reflected on their journey.

“You know, it’s funny, it seems like it was last year. But that’s how fast things go along,” Hanks said about hitting 30 years. “But that was such a great party, that people who were not at that party claimed to have been at that party. That’s how good of a party it was.”

