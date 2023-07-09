Click to share this via email

It’s official: Logan Paul and longtime girlfriend Nina Adgal are engaged.

The YouTube personality/prizefighter took to Instagram on Sunday morning to reveal that he’d popped the question, and she said yes.

In a series of photos the two shared via joint Instagram posts, Paul is seen down on one knee extending a ring to Adgal, with Lake Como, Italy, as the stunning backdrop.

“Engaged to my best friend,” the couple wrote in the caption, adding a ring emoji.

In the final photo, the two share a kiss while Agdal holds up her left hand to display her ring.

A few days earlier, the Daily Mail reported the couple had gotten engaged, but the news hadn’t official been confirmed.

Agdal and Paul reportedly began dating in summer 2022, taking the relationship Instagram official in December.