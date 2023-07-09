Click to share this via email

Jeffrey Carlson has sadly passed away at age 48.

The actor was best known for his groundbreaking role in “All My Children“.

Carlson played a character named Zarf in the daytime TV series back in August 2006. He returned to the show that November as a trans woman named Zoe.

The news of his death was confirmed by Time Out‘s Adam Feldman on Twitter.

“RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss,” he wrote.

No details were immediately available on the cause or location of Carlson’s death.