Jeffrey Carlson has sadly passed away at age 48.
The actor was best known for his groundbreaking role in “All My Children“.
Carlson played a character named Zarf in the daytime TV series back in August 2006. He returned to the show that November as a trans woman named Zoe.
The news of his death was confirmed by Time Out‘s Adam Feldman on Twitter.
RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss. pic.twitter.com/ZdZdmlKtTP
— Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) July 9, 2023
No details were immediately available on the cause or location of Carlson’s death.