Sometimes all you need is your bestie!

Selena Gomez took to her social media to share some hilarious and sweet moments with her best friend, Nicola Peltz Beckham, over the weekend.

In a new TikTok video, the “Only Murders in the Building” star and the Peltz Beckham sit on a couch and giggle as a sound of a laugh track plays while they look at the camera.

“When you need your bestie,” Gomez wrote over the video.

Over on her Instagram, Gomez echoed her sentiments with a series of pictures of her and the “Welcome to Chippendales” actress poolside.

In the post, Gomez and Peltz pose in pictures taken by the pool as well as inside of a living room, on a couch. The post ends with a picture of the “Wolves” singer puckering up while she leans out of the pool to kiss her bestie’s dog.