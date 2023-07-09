“Bones” aired for 12 hit seasons, producing 240 episodes and earning one of the most devoted fan bases in television.

While the show ended its run in 2017, is there a chance for a series revival?

According to series creator Hart Hanson, it’s not impossible.

“We are in contact with each other,” Hanson told Variety. “Everybody on ‘Bones’ is in contact with each other. At separate times, it’s like, ‘What are you doing? What’s the availability?’”

One big stumbling block, Hanson explained, is the altered media landscape after the Disney-20th Century Fox merger, which left the Fox Network (which aired the show) remaining under the control of Rupert Murdoch’s NewsCorp, while the studio and its various properties — including “Bones” — now belong to Disney.

“It’s complicated now because Fox broadcast ‘Bones,’ but Disney now bought 20th, so they own [the show]. It would take a million agents and lawyers to figure out who owns what and what platform it would show on,” Hanson explained.

“But we do keep talking. And every once in a while, we are all nostalgic enough to think, ‘Maybe we should do it again.’ Who knows? Maybe this will bump-start us,” he added.

However, Hanson pointed out that a potential revival would never get off the ground without the participation of stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel.

“I could see it. I could see it,” Hanson said. “Of course, it all depends on David and Emily. Without both of them, no.”

So would the two be up for a “Bones” revival

“We have heard that they would not not be game, which is a step,” Hanson admitted. “The actors are going to say the truth, which is it depends on what it is, the scripts, what it looks like, if it feels right. They’re not going to do something just because it’s us.”