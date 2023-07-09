Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It appears that Will Smith has grandkids on his mind now that son Jaden is 25.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate the milestone birthday by posting a tribute to the “Karate Kid” star.

READ MORE: Jaden Smith Mocked Online After Making Fun Of Kids His Own Age

“Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I’m just sayin’…,” he teased. “Wha’s up? What you doin’ over there?”

Adrienne Banfield Norris jokingly jumped to her grandson’s defense in comments beneath the post.

“He’s smarter than you,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out Of Yeezy Show Over Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a heartfelt birthday tribute, which featured a photo of her son as a baby.

“Happy 25th Birthday my sweet, sweet Jaden!,” the talk show host wrote.

Will and Jada are also parents to 22-year-old daughter Willow, while Will shares son Trey, 31, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.