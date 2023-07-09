Cara Delevingne is speaking out after video of her allegedly snubbing F1 legend-turned-broadcaster Martin Brundle hit the internet.

The video sees Brundle attempt to do a quick one-on-one interview with the model, who was on hand for the British Grand Prix Saturday, but Brundle was quickly rebuked at the door, with a man, seemingly part of Delevingne’s team, blocking him from approaching the “Only Murders in the Building” actress.

When the man said the interview was a no-go, Brundle made his way through the tightly-packed crown and asked Delevingne directly, jokingly informing her that it’s a “rule” that everyone that comes through the Grand Prix’s grid has to talk to him.

Delevingne echoed what the man said, telling Brundle that she wouldn’t be giving any interviews. After saying “no,” a few times to the sportscaster, Brundle walked away, but not without throwing a slight dig at Delevingne, who claimed she couldn’t hear anything while on the noisy grid.