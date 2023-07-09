Penelope Disick is getting lots of love on her birthday!

Over the weekend, Penelope’s famous family took to social media to help wish her a happy 11th birthday. Proud mom Kourtney Kardashian was the first to kick things off, taking to Threads to share a special message to her daughter.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday and time is flying way too fast. So grateful for every second with her. 🙏🏼🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹💘,” Kourtney, who is expecting her fourth child with Travis Barker captioned the post. In addition to the birthday message, the post featured a photo that saw the words, “Happy Birthday Penelope,” written out in decorated, individual frosted and sprinkled donuts.

P also got birthday love from her step-dad, Barker, and dad, Scott Disick, who both took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

“Happy birthday Penelope,” the Blink-182 drummer wrote alongside a photo of Kourtney and a sleeping Penelope.

instagram.com/travisbarker

Scott, meanwhile, shared a post to his feed of pink mylar balloons which read, “Happy Birthday P.”

“Go peep it’s your birthday,” he captioned the post.

Scott also shared some photos and videos from Penelope’s birthday party, which featured a mini mechanical bull and an inflatable slide that led into the family’s pool.