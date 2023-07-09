Brad Pitt and Damson Idris filming for a formula one movie during the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester

Brad Pitt is getting embedded in the world of Formula One racing for his forthcoming film. The actor and producer was in England over the weekend, where he joined some F1 racers on the grid ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Pitt joined other racers at Silverstone Circuit in London on Sunday, where he was shooting scenes on location for his upcoming Formula One film.

Pitt was decked out in full racing gear and was joined by his co-star, Damson Idris — both of whom looked like professional F1 drivers as they walked out onto the grid to observe the national anthem.

While rocking his white racing jumpsuit, Pitt was all smiles as he chatted with other drivers and took time to say hi to some young fans on the track.

Photo: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Produced in collaboration with F1, the film will be shot in and around actual Grand Prix weekends, giving fans a firsthand look at all the action. Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who returns to F1 racing in order to help train a young upcoming star, played by Idris.

Sunday’s outing came after several days of shooting with Pitt and Idris at this year’s British Grand Prix, but it marked one of the first times they’ve been spotted in their driving gear, and embedded with other pros.

The Apple Studios film — which reunites “Top Gun: Maverick”‘s director Joseph Kosinski, writer Ehren Kruger and producer Jerry Bruckheimer — doesn’t have an official title yet, but a since-deleted tweet from the ESPN F1 account hinted that it might be called “Apex”.

A major F1 fan in real life, Pitt was spotted enjoying himself at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, last October, where he chatted with Formula One star driver Lewis Hamilton — who is a co-producer on the film — and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

MORE FROM ET:

Brad Pitt, Damson Idris Film Formula One Movie at British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt Looks Handsome and Fresh-Faced While Filming Commercial

New Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Exposé Shares Their Personal Emails

Brad Pitt and Drake Make Surprise Return to TV in ‘Dave’ Season Finale