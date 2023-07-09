Click to share this via email

Tina Knowles has been the victim of a burglary which resulted in more than $1 million in cash and jewellery stolen from her home.

According to TMZ, a safe holding the valuables was reported missing after someone from her team stopped by her Los Angeles-area estate and noticed that it was gone on Wednesday.

Beyoncé’s 69-year-old mother was reportedly out of town when the burglary took place.

Police are currently investigating the incident, per TMZ.

On Sunday, Knowles took to Instagram to share footage from Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” world tour stop in Toronto.

“Love this Camouflage Ivy Park @ivypark fit worn last night on the Toronto Show,” she wrote. “[In] love with all of the designs! @beyonce Renasancecworld [sic] Tour!”

It’s unclear exactly where Knowles was at the time that the incident took place.