What’s one more tattoo for Dennis Rodman? Well, this latest one is on his face!

The NBA great took to Instagram on Friday to share that he got the face of his girlfriend, Yella Yella, tattooed on his right cheek. It’s prime real estate on his face, for sure. But the gesture was no big deal for the five-time NBA champion. In fact, when he took to Instagram to post a snippet of the tat sesh, Rodman’s caption read, “WHY NOT 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

In the video you can see Rodman and the tattoo artist getting ready to lay down the ink. The end result? A spitting image of his girlfriend on his face. Yella Yella, who is an aspiring artist, actually wasn’t down with the tat at all. At least not at first.

The former Chicago Bull star told TMZ Sports that his girlfriend wasn’t the one who pushed him into getting the new ink.

“I actually told him not to do it,” she told the outlet. “I’m like, ‘What’re you doing!'”