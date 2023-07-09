Andrea Bocelli is wading into turbulent waters. The beloved Italian tenor and music icon is responding to some drama between Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

During a recent episode of the family’s Hulu reality series “The Kardashians”, Kim and Kourtney got into a bit of a feud over which sister was copying the other when it came to their weddings — both of which took place in Italy and both of which included a performance from Andrea.

The 64-year-old performer took to his Instagram story to share a clip of the back-and-forth from the episode and pushed to share some of the spotlight.

“Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash,” Andrea captioned the clip. “I’m so flattered that you both love my voice and I’ll always be happy to sing for you.”

“But know that there’s a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner also knows very well…,” he continued, referring to his son and performer Mateo Bocello. “See you soon in Tuscany!”

As a matter of fact, Mateo sang alongside his famous father during Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker back in May 2022.

The drama between the sisters was sparked when Kourtney — who wore a Dolce & Gabbana bridal dress and got married at an estate owned by the fashion house — said Kim’s recent 2022 collab with Dolce & Gabbana was an example of her younger sister copying her fashion prowess.

This didn’t sit right with Kim, who fired back with her own snarky accusations, reminding viewers of some similarities between her own wedding to Kanye West in 2014, and Kourtney’s nuptials last year.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli,” Kim said, as she laid out the facts. “You stole my f**king wedding country and my wedding performer! Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time.”

However, in the months since the episode aired, Kim and Kourtney have since patched up their spat. Check out the video below for more on the reality star sisters.

