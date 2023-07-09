Madonna has been spotted out and about in New York City for the first time since being hospitalized and postponing her “Celebration World Tour”.

Entertainment journalist Lauren Conlin shared her sighting of the 64-year-old superstar on TikTok.

The video features photos of Madonna wearing a sunhat and dark glasses, while hanging out with a friend in the Big Apple.

According to reports from Page Six, Madonna had been found unresponsive at her home and was rushed to hospital for treatment. The “Vogue” singer was discharged days later and went home to recover.

In the wake of her health issues, Madonna scrapped the launch of her “Celebration World Tour”, which had been set to launch in Vancouver this month.