Margot Robbie channeled old Hollywood glamour, while hitting the pink carpet at the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jul. 9.

The actress dazzled in a custom Schiaparelli couture gown, teamed with long black gloves and vintage hair.

Robbie was joined by her Ken, Ryan Gosling, who wore a pink suit for the star-studded occasion, while their co-star America Ferrera also opted for a blush-coloured ensemble.

Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera at the premiere of “Barbie” — Photo: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Fellow Barbie Nicki Minaj was among the A-listers who joined the cast at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Robbie has embodied several iconic Barbie looks throughout her press tour ahead of the hotly-awaited film based on the timeless Mattel doll.

This time around, the Australian actress personified the “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie, which was originally released in 1960.