Margot Robbie channeled old Hollywood glamour, while hitting the pink carpet at the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jul. 9.
The actress dazzled in a custom Schiaparelli couture gown, teamed with long black gloves and vintage hair.
Robbie was joined by her Ken, Ryan Gosling, who wore a pink suit for the star-studded occasion, while their co-star America Ferrera also opted for a blush-coloured ensemble.
Fellow Barbie Nicki Minaj was among the A-listers who joined the cast at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.
Nicki Minaj has arrived #Barbie pic.twitter.com/TrMQ7TUIfA
— HW (@HARDWHlTE) July 10, 2023
Robbie has embodied several iconic Barbie looks throughout her press tour ahead of the hotly-awaited film based on the timeless Mattel doll.
Margot Robbie's #Barbie press tour outfits will be studied for years to come. pic.twitter.com/Io2sBxASn0
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 10, 2023
This time around, the Australian actress personified the “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie, which was originally released in 1960.