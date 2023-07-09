Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Margot Robbie channeled old Hollywood glamour, while hitting the pink carpet at the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jul. 9.

The actress dazzled in a custom Schiaparelli couture gown, teamed with long black gloves and vintage hair.

READ MORE: Margot Robbie Revives Crimped Hair At ‘Barbie’ Blitz In Mexico City

Robbie was joined by her Ken, Ryan Gosling, who wore a pink suit for the star-studded occasion, while their co-star America Ferrera also opted for a blush-coloured ensemble.

Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera at the premiere of “Barbie” — Photo: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Fellow Barbie Nicki Minaj was among the A-listers who joined the cast at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

READ MORE: Why Michael Cera Wasn’t Included In The ‘Barbie’ Cast Group Texts

Robbie has embodied several iconic Barbie looks throughout her press tour ahead of the hotly-awaited film based on the timeless Mattel doll.

Margot Robbie's #Barbie press tour outfits will be studied for years to come. pic.twitter.com/Io2sBxASn0 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 10, 2023

This time around, the Australian actress personified the “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie, which was originally released in 1960.