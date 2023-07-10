A legend comes to life.

On Monday, Sony Pictures dropped the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s highly-anticipated historical epic “Napoleon”, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic French emperor.

Telling the story of Napoleon Bonaparte’s rise and fall, “the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.”

Sony Pictures

Set to Radioheads “The National Anthem”, the trailer shows off many key moments in Napoleon’s life, including meeting his wife, the eventual Empress Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

The trailer also features glimpses at the movie’s many epic and bloody battle sequences, including Waterloo and the Battle of the Pyramids.

Directed by Scott and written by David Scarpa, the film also stars Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson ‘The Bourreau,’ Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot.

“Napoleon” opens in theatres Nov. 22, before landing on Apple TV+ at a later date.