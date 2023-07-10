Ryan Gosling is embracing the Barbie aesthetic in a big way. The handsome star rocked a Mattel-influenced pastel pink at the Barbie premiere on Sunday — along with a very special, subtle tribute to his ladylove, Eva Mendes.

Gosling donned a pink suit and white button-down while walking the pink carpet at the premiere of the long-awaited Barbie movie — held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday — and he spoke with ET’s Will Marfuggi about his role in the project, and his unique ensemble.

According to Gosling, the suit wasn’t a tribute to Barbie directly, but rather a product of playing Ken in the film. Gosling simply explained, “I just like pink now.”

Ryan Gosling at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) — Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

However, he paired the pink with some gold — specifically, a gold necklace with the letter “E,” in honor of Mendes.

While Mendes wasn’t at Sunday’s premiere, nor were their daughters — Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7 — their presence was felt by Gosling’s sweet tribute, and even his performance.