Hayley Atwell is setting the record straight when it comes to her rumoured romance with “Mission: Impossible” co-star Tom Cruise. The 41-year-old actress, who stars in the franchise’s upcoming seventh installment, “Dead Reckoning Part One”, responded to the speculation that she and Cruise, 61, have a secret romance.

Speaking with The Independent, Atwell says she views Cruise and “Mission” director Chris McQuarrie (aka McQ) as “two uncles,” noting that this makes the subsequent romance rumors between her and Cruise even more uncomfortable.

“I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumours, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it’s not what I’m about,'” she explains. “Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?”

Atwell calls the rumours “upsetting” because “it’s involving people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that. It becomes invasive.”

The Marvel star shares that she’s spoken with Cruise about it, and he’s offered some advice.

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise – Photo: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man/CP Images

“When I’ve talked to him about it, he’d be like, ‘You know exactly who you are. You know what you’re about. And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn’t matter what people think of you, if you are in integrity with yourself, if you know what your value system is,'” she shares.

She adds that Cruise and director McQ have encouraged her to play her role of Grace in the film as a strong female presence who has more of a sisterly relationship with Cruise’s Ethan Hunt.

She says that Cruise and McQ like to “be surrounded by really strong, intelligent women,” adding that the pair “love seeing women thrive and be in their own power, so if I ever tried to play small or flirtatious, or play damsel, they would probably be like, ‘What are you doing? That’s not you!'”

She also has kind words about Cruise’s skillset, noting that while many might think the action star is manipulative or “egocentric,” she doesn’t think that’s the case at all.

“Over time, you’re just watching him, going: he really works hard, he really cares, he’s really interested in people and wants to engage with them, and he believes in the power of cinema as much as he did when he was five years old,” Atwell says of Cruise, commending him for making her feel “safe” entering the widely popular franchise.

As for Cruise, he is focused on his craft. He recently told The Sydney Morning Herald that he hopes to be making Mission: Impossible films decades from now.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise said. Ford turns 81 on July 13. “I hope to keep making ‘Mission: Impossible’ films until I’m his age.”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1” hits theatres on Wednesday, July 12.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Cruise Hopes to Make ‘Mission: Impossible’ Films Until He’s 80

Tom Cruise’s Inner Circle of Friends: Will Smith, Val Kilmer and More

Hayley Atwell Recalls Tom Cruise’s Amazing Gift for Her Grandmother